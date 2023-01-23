A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

University requires photos of applicants for 'Diversity in Surgery' internship

'Medical students who are not members of designated racial/ethnic groups are illegally excluded'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:26am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lt. Cmdr. Marissa Mayor, a general surgeon with Fleet Surgical Team 7, observes her patient prior to conducting a surgical walkthrough during a mass casualty drill to assess skills and coordination between integrated units aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America in the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

Lt. Cmdr. Marissa Mayor, a general surgeon with Fleet Surgical Team 7, observes her patient prior to conducting a surgical walkthrough during a mass casualty drill to assess skills and coordination between integrated units aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America in the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States Department of Education (DOE) will investigate a race-based internship program at a Chicago medical school which requires applicants to submit a photo of themselves, according to medical watchdog group Do No Harm.

The Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Stritch School of Medicine Department of Surgery offers a sub-internship program for students who are “African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander,” according to its website. Do No Harm program manager Laura Morgan filed a complaint with the DOE in August 2022 alleging the program violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-based discrimination.

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

“In violation of Title VI, medical students who are not members of one of the designated racial/ethnic groups above in bold are illegally excluded from the University’s ‘Diversity in Surgery Visiting Sub-Internship Program’ and illegally discriminated against on the basis of their race, color, and national origin,” the complaint reads.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The DOE responded to Morgan on Jan. 19 and confirmed it would investigate the school for potential civil rights violations.

The sub-internship program “is intended to encourage medical students from racial and ethnic groups that are underrepresented in medicine to consider pursuing a career in academic surgery,” according to its website. Applicants must send in a photo in their application materials.

Will woke policies lead to a drop in the quality of health care?

Sub-interns can be placed in various services including the burn unit, colon and rectal surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery and trauma surgery where they will assist the surgical team and gain operating room experience. The program lasts for four weeks and sub-interns receive up to $2,500 in stipends to help with cost of living.

The DOE, Morgan and LUC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







118 church attacks against top denomination since Supreme leak
University requires photos of applicants for 'Diversity in Surgery' internship
'Cut his time short': Watch protesters descend on Brett Kavanaugh's home
School board pulls complete 180, now requires bathroom use based on biological sex
'There is no plan': Conquered Dems in one state in 'suspended animation and chaos'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×