EducationLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
University student develops AI detector app

Discerns whether text is generated by humans

Published January 19, 2023 at 3:13pm
(MIND MATTERS) – A 22-year-old student from Princeton, Edward Tian, has designed an app to discern whether text is human or AI generated. The tool, GPTZero, is already garnering interest from potential investors and will come as a sigh of relief to teachers and others who are worried about the advanced abilities of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new text generator.

According to a piece from Fast Company, "Tian says his tool measures randomness in sentences (“perplexity”) plus overall randomness (“burstiness”) to calculate the probability that the text was written by ChatGPT. Since tweeting about GPTZero on January 2, Tian says he’s already been approached by VCs wanting to invest and will be developing updated versions soon."

If teachers do use the app, however, they may end up unjustly accusing a minority of students for misconduct when the detector to fails to makes accurate guesses.

Read the full story ›

