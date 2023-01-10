University threatened with severe action for punishing professor

A Minnesota school that fired a professor for showing a historic painting of Muhammad during a class, drawing a complaint from a Muslim student, now could lose its accreditation for failing to protect the professor's rights.

The Daily Mail reported that could be the result of a formal complaint filed against Hamline University.

A complaint has been registered with the Higher Learning Commission accusing the college of "failing" Erika Lopez Prater, the teacher.

The ACLU, also, has accused the school of "punishing educators" who use controversial material.

TRENDING: Trump suggests White House now be raided by FBI

The report said Prater used an image of a 14th-century painting in her class, and Aram Wedatalla, a Muslim student, complained that it violated her religion.

She had been warned that the image would be used ahead of time.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should this university lose its accreditation for punishing the professor? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 71% (5 Votes) 29% (2 Votes)

The ACLU said, "Universities can and should regulate professional standards – but punishing educators for presenting controversial material harms academic freedom."

The complaint with the Higher Learning Commission came from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

It charged the school's actions, in light of its public commitments to free expression and academic freedom, were wrong.

"If Hamline won't listen to free speech advocates or faculty across the country, they'll have to listen to their accreditor," the FIRE said.

The report noted, "The Higher Learning Commission's mandate requires accredited institutions to provide academic freedom – something they say the University has not done."

Some 8,000 people have signed a petition in support of the professor.

University President Fayneese Miller said not offending Muslim students outranks academic freedom, and apologized for the use of the painting.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!