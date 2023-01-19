A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsD'OH!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Viral video shows couple accidentally lock themselves in dog crates

Nearly had to 'ask Alexa' to get neighbors to help

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ABC 7) – A couple from Northern California learned the hard way that if you are going to test out dog crates, only one person needs to do the testing.

In the viral video, the man goes towards the crate and gets in. His partner then gets into the crate next to him and closes the door behind her. After a few seconds, the couple realizes they are both locked in the crates.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They were eventually able to free themselves by maneuvering the crates in front of one another and opening them up.

TRENDING: Meet the Dem governor quickly rising to top of 2024 short list for president

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major city aims to give 10,000 free abortions a year through new program
Woman sends ex-boyfriend over 1,000 texts after being dumped
Man allegedly driving stolen tractor in wild 'low-speed' police chase
Viral video shows couple accidentally lock themselves in dog crates
Farmer speaks out against forcing cows to wear diapers to contain methane emissions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×