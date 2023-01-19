Viral video shows couple accidentally lock themselves in dog crates

(ABC 7) – A couple from Northern California learned the hard way that if you are going to test out dog crates, only one person needs to do the testing.

In the viral video, the man goes towards the crate and gets in. His partner then gets into the crate next to him and closes the door behind her. After a few seconds, the couple realizes they are both locked in the crates.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They were eventually able to free themselves by maneuvering the crates in front of one another and opening them up.

TRENDING: Meet the Dem governor quickly rising to top of 2024 short list for president

Read the full story ›