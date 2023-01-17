'We are voting': DACA girl admits her 'people' are committing crime

Under Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, certain illegal aliens are protected from deportation based on the date and their age at arrival in the United States.

It is this group of illegals that Democrats have been trying to make citizens, and give voting rights to, for years already.

But it hasn't happened and legally, they have certain protections against deportation and provisions for working, but they are not citizens, and do not have the right to vote.

That apparently made little difference to one such recipient who recently threatened a state legislative committee with removal from office if they didn't do as she insisted.

TRENDING: Congress takes action for survivors of violent sexual assaults

A report from AlphaNews revealed that Angelico Bello, who identified herself as a DACA recipient, was addressing a Minnesota House Transportation Committee meeting.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The lawmakers were looking at a plan that would let illegal aliens obtain driver's licenses, a stepping stone in many states to voter registration and voting.

"We are voting. Our people are voting," she told the lawmakers. "If you don't pass this bill, people are going to vote you all out."

Will anything be done about DACA recipients illegally voting? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (2 Votes) 80% (8 Votes)

This past week, as the House Transportation committee heard HF 4 which would provide driver's licenses to illegal aliens, this testifier told members: "We are voting. Our people are voting. If you don't pass this bill, people are going to vote you all out." Pretty audacious. pic.twitter.com/3kN68QiTiM — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) January 14, 2023

She explained, "A driver’s license is really important because sometimes when you don’t have a car, when you don’t have a mode of transportation, you’re pushed to do certain things to get income. In the case of my mother, my mom had to use her body as a source of income.

"Know your humanity and know that you are all in these chairs because of us. Please be of service or else we’re going to come and take your seats as well," she threatened.

GOP members on the committee, expressing concern about illegal aliens voting, said such licenses should include a "not voting" designation, but that was rejected by Democrats.

The report noted Democrat also are pushing for automatic voter registrations in the state.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews