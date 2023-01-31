WATCH: Another Republican seriously considering 2024 run for president

The 2024 presidential race could soon be getting more interesting, especially on the Republican side as a conservative champion is seriously considering tossing his hat in the ring.

It is Larry Elder, the bestselling author, nationally syndicated radio talk-show host and WND columnist, who tried unsuccessfully to become California's governor in its recent recall attempt of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder was being interviewed on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Monday when he discussed the possibility.

"Wait a minute," said Kelly. "You just slipped a little news in there. Are you actually thinking about running for president?"

"Yes, I am," Elder responded.

"I'm going to probably announce if I decide to do it at the end of March, early April. I've been to Iowa about four or five times the last month. I've been to New Hampshire.

"I met a lot of people. I'm meeting with donors. I am really strongly giving it consideration. It isn't because I want to derail Trump or DeSantis or anybody else who decides to run."

Former President Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy for 2024. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not, though many political observers believe he might jump in.

The self-proclaimed "Sage from South Central" referring to his Los Angeles background continued: "We all know what the issues are. They are inflation. They are energy independence. They are the borders. They are the poor education kids are getting in the inner city.

"But I want to bring to the table two things. The first is the centrality of having fathers in the home that we don't talk enough about. And the second is, I think I can debunk this lie about systemic racism because I'm from the hood. My father grew up in Athens, Georgia during real Jim Crow South.

"I think I can debunk this notion in a more passionate and I think credible way than maybe anybody else can. So I'm running for all those reasons if I decide to run."

