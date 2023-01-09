WATCH: Biden apparently mistakes Salvation Army for Secret Service

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden visited the US-Mexico border for the first time in his presidency – and the first verified border trip during his decades in politics – at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The president spoke with members of the Border Patrol, walked along the towering wall separating Texas from Mexico, and visited a migrants center.

TRENDING: What if God is doing 1 thing but expects 2 separate outcomes?

As the president walked in at the migrants center, a woman said, "And here we have the folks from the Salvation Army.

Read the full story ›