WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres seriously mocked for blaming California flooding on climate change

'She hates you because you treated your employees like cr**'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2023 at 9:34pm
Ellen DeGeneres (Video screenshot)

Ellen DeGeneres (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Twitter users mocked Ellen DeGeneres after she blamed climate change for severe storms and flooding in California over the past few weeks.

In an Instagram post, the comedian and television host stood in front of a flooded creek next to her home, warning the floods were due to Mother Nature's wrath.

"We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Mother Nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody," she said.

