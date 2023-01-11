WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres seriously mocked for blaming California flooding on climate change

(FOX NEWS) -- Twitter users mocked Ellen DeGeneres after she blamed climate change for severe storms and flooding in California over the past few weeks.

In an Instagram post, the comedian and television host stood in front of a flooded creek next to her home, warning the floods were due to Mother Nature's wrath.

She hates you because you treated your employees like crap. It's all your fault, @EllenDeGeneres! https://t.co/vhVsNWKPzr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 10, 2023

"We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Mother Nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody," she said.

