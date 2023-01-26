WATCH Pfizer exec on hidden camera: We're exploring mutating COVID ourselves

A research director with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said the corporation is secretly exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus to "preemptively develop new vaccines," and said COVID "is going to be a cash cow for us," in the latest undercover video by Project Veritas.

In the video released yesterday, Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planner, says, "One of the things we're exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create – preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna' do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine – no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses."

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this. ...There is a risk ... have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something ... the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

"Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them," says Walker, who obviously has no idea he is being recorded.

"From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious – obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations," he says.

"Don't tell anyone this. ...There is a risk ... have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something ... the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Pfizer an evil corporation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (118 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

He says it "makes no sense" and dismisses as "bull---t" the idea that COVID virus “popped out of nowhere.”

In the PV video, mRNA co-inventor and famed vaccine dissident Dr. Robert Malone comments regarding Walker: "The gentleman seems to have absolutely no moral compass at all." Malone is now a leading crusader against COVID vaccines and governments’ COVID policies worldwide.

Pfizer faces escalating public scrutiny and skepticism as the establishment COVID narrative that the vaccines are "safe and effective" crumbles amidst growing evidence of dangerous side effects from the experimental shots. A 2022 JAMA study found that one in every 500 children under five years who received the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine were hospitalized with a vaccine injury, and one in 200 had "symptoms ongoing for weeks or months afterwards," as WND reported.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla recently refused to answer politically incorrect questions from an "ambush interview" by conservative Rebel News, while attending the Davos World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

When the undercover PV reporter says the "the whole ... research of the viruses and mutating [them] would be the ultimate cash cow," Walker responds, "Yeah, it'd be perfect."

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe says on the video: "Now you would think that creating viruses to sell the vaccine would be illegal, but no, the pharmaceutical industry, as Walker puts it, is 'a revolving door for all government officials.'"

"You're not supposed to do gain-of-function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ," he says in the sting video.

Walker said COVID has been instrumental for Pfizer's recent business success: "Part of what they [Pfizer scientists] want to do is, to some extent, to try to figure out, you know, how there are all these new strains and variants that just pop up. So, it's like trying to catch them before they pop up and we can develop a vaccine prophylactically, like, for new variants. So, that's why they like, do it controlled in a lab, where they say this is a new epitope, and so if it comes out later on in the public, we already have a vaccine working."

At press time, the Project Veritas video-tweet had more than 19 million views, according to Twitter. PV only recently was welcomed back to the social media platform after it was purchased by self-described "free speech absolutist" Elon Musk.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].