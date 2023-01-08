A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Supporters of Bolsonaro storm Brazil National Congress building

Demonstrations a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2023 at 6:48pm
Protesters in Brazil storm the country's National Congress building on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Protesters in Brazil storm the country's National Congress building on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A chaotic scene unfolded in Brazil's capital Sunday as hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Portuguese news agency LUSA reports the protesters attempted to storm Brasilia's Planalto Palace, the official workplace of the Brazilian president. President Silva was reportedly not on site.

Footage making the rounds on social media shows throngs of protesters – many wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag – ransacking the building, with shattered glass and what appears to be teargas visible throughout.

