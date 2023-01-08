WATCH: Supporters of Bolsonaro storm Brazil National Congress building

(FOX NEWS) -- A chaotic scene unfolded in Brazil's capital Sunday as hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Portuguese news agency LUSA reports the protesters attempted to storm Brasilia's Planalto Palace, the official workplace of the Brazilian president. President Silva was reportedly not on site.

URGENTE: Invasores quebram vidraças da chapelaria do Congresso e invadem a Câmara dos Deputados. Extremistas já estão no Salão Verde e nos anexos do prédio. Também houve invasão ao Palácio do Planalto. Presidente Lula não está no local. pic.twitter.com/lP91pLqTuf — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) January 8, 2023

TRENDING: A liberal professor admits to the leftist takeover of America

Footage making the rounds on social media shows throngs of protesters – many wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag – ransacking the building, with shattered glass and what appears to be teargas visible throughout.

Read the full story ›