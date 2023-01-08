WATCH: Supporters of Bolsonaro storm Brazil National Congress building

(FOX NEWS) -- A chaotic scene unfolded in Brazil's capital Sunday as hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
Portuguese news agency LUSA reports the protesters attempted to storm Brasilia's Planalto Palace, the official workplace of the Brazilian president. President Silva was reportedly not on site.
URGENTE: Invasores quebram vidraças da chapelaria do Congresso e invadem a Câmara dos Deputados. Extremistas já estão no Salão Verde e nos anexos do prédio. Também houve invasão ao Palácio do Planalto. Presidente Lula não está no local. pic.twitter.com/lP91pLqTuf
— Renato Souza (@reporterenato) January 8, 2023
TRENDING: A liberal professor admits to the leftist takeover of America
Footage making the rounds on social media shows throngs of protesters – many wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag – ransacking the building, with shattered glass and what appears to be teargas visible throughout.