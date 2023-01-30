A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Taylor Swift casts transgender as her love interest in latest music video

'It was truly magical'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2023 at 9:52pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released a new music video over the weekend, featuring a transgender man as her love interest.

The "Lavender Haze" video, written and directed by Swift, dropped Friday and features transgender male model Laith Ashley as her love interest. In an early scene, Swift and Ashley are seen lying in bed together before she reveals a starry sky on his bare back. The trans model is later seen cuddling with the 11-time Grammy-winning star at a party.

In a post debuting the video, Swift said she "absolutely adored working" with Ashley, adding that her intention with the video was to depict a "sultry sleepless 70's fever dream." The project, which has already gained nearly 10 million views on YouTube, marked Swift's third music video from her "Midnights" album.

