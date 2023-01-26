Training video uses 'non-binary' doll to pervert minds of 4-year-old kids

Another leftist indoctrination video has surfaced showing a trans-identified day-care instructor using a gender-neutral doll to teach four-and five-year-old children to accept the identity “non-binary” as an alternative to "boy" or "girl."

In the video, the instructor, identified as Maddie Piper, uses the plural pronoun "they" to describe the supposed "non-binary" doll. This is a trans-activist technique to promote the idea of gender ambiguity and "identity" not being connected to one's birth sex. Trans activists demand that others use their “preferred pronouns” to show respect for and acceptance of their chosen "gender identity."

This was shown to daycare owners in NC. A teacher used a doll to teach gender identity to 4-5 year olds. When a child brings up “non-binary,” the teachers say it’s “a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom” & “it’s constantly in conversation” pic.twitter.com/ufpRTwkXO1 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) January 24, 2023

The video, from an "anti-bias" documentary reportedly shown to North Carolina day-care center owners, shows Piper and fellow adult educators at the same center celebrating that a child in Piper's class brought up "non-binary" on his own as a possible identity for the doll.

The story was broken in a tweet by Jordan Chamberlain, a reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, but it quickly went viral on Twitter, with nearly five million views at press time.

In the video, instructor Piper tells her students, whom she calls "huckleberries," "Today I want to introduce you to a new friend in our class. This, huckleberries, is my friend, Nash, their first day in our class. They're just looking around at all of you, and they're so curious to know who you all are."

Piper uses the plural pronoun "they" for the doll, which has no eyes, nose or mouth (but wears glasses), thus helping with the ambiguous gender lesson.

Additionally, Piper tells the children that Nash's "friend likes to ask the question, 'Are you a boy or a girl?' And Nash [the doll] answers, 'I'm just a kid.'"

When a girl in the class says kids can be boys or girls, Piper says, "They can be boys or girls..." Then another child (wearing a rainbow shirt) says, "Or maybe non-binary," to which Piper responds, "Yeah."

The film then cuts away to a discussion between Piper and three other adult teachers at the day-care center. Says one approvingly, commenting on the children's ease talking about gender identity: "It was just like, non-binary, yeah, that's just something that we know."

She continues: "They're four- and five-years-old, and they just didn't make a big deal out of being a boy or a girl."

Then another teacher says: "And I think it was a huge testament to how much we've been talking about it in the classroom that you never mentioned the term 'non-binary.' It was a child that brought that up because it's constantly in conversation."

Then the film cuts back to Piper teaching the children, and she brings in her position as role model to ram home her "non-binary" lesson: "Yeah, just like me. So Nash, just like me, is non-binary," she says as she points to herself.

"So they," Piper continues, her high-pitched female voice putting extra emphasis on the plural pronoun, "aren't sure if they're a boy or a girl.

"So when people ask them, 'Are you a boy or a girl, right now they just feel like saying, 'I'm a kid.' They're figuring it out,'" she says.

Then a girl asks, "Does he like stars?" and Piper "corrects" her in the answer: "They like stars." The gathering of kids repeat in unison after their teacher using the trans-activist pronoun: "They like stars."

A boy asks, "Why does he wear a star shirt?" and Piper responds, "They wore their star shirt because it's their favorite shirt and because they were nervous today, they thought they would wear something that makes them feel special."

Anti-bias education

The video excerpt in Chamberlain's tweet comes from the 2021 documentary, "Reflecting on Anti-bias Education in Action: The Early Years," produced in 2021 by Debbie LeeKeenan, John Nimmo, and Filiz Efe McKinney.

"Anti-bias education places diversity and equity goals at the heart of everything we do in early childhood," states a promotional page for the film. "More than a set of curriculum activities, this approach is a commitment to equity and social justice. Anti-bias teachers observe carefully, think critically, and reflect deeply."

The film is "organized around the 4 interrelated goals of anti-bias education": identity, diversity, justice and action.

The portion in which Piper teaches "non-binary" gender identity in the classroom falls within the "diversity" section of the film, which has this as the mission: "Express comfort and joy with human diversity; accurate language for human differences; and deep, caring human connections."

The social-justice activist film also focuses heavily on race. In another segment it shows a teacher using a children’s picture book to celebrate leftist former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick “taking a knee,” as he infamously did rather than stand for the national anthem, to protest America as an allegedly racist nation.

Chamberlain's tweet exposing the "anti-bias" lesson aimed at young children drew many condemning replies, but perhaps none was more pointed than that by Michael Chapman: "Remember what Jesus said about scandalizing children and a millstone around one's neck?"

Remember what Jesus said about scandalizing children and a millstone around one's neck? — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) January 24, 2023

