WATCH video of hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

Over the objections from defense lawyers for the man charged with a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities have released a police bodycam video of the actual attack.

WATCH (be forewarned about offensive language):

Just the News explained lawyers for David DePape, charged in the attack, had opposed the release.

TRENDING: Couple faces double layoff … and creditors

The attack happened Oct. 28, 2022, at a residence the Pelosis own in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi, 82, sustained a fractured skull in the attack.

The video was ordered released by the San Francisco Superior Court after news organizations made the request.

A report from Fox News described the video as showing police knocking on Pelosi's door, then the door opening to reveal Pelosi and DePape standing there.

Is there something suspicious about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

DePape, holding a hammer, is ordered to drop it, and refuses.

DePape is then seen swinging it at Pelosi, who appears to attempt to retreat before being struck.

The suspect reportedly said he was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was not at the home.

When San Francisco police arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m., they found Pelosi in his pajamas and the intruder wearing shorts, sneakers and a sweatshirt, court documents said.

The encounter took only about 15 seconds, and then police officers summoned backup as well as an ambulance.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Washington Examiner added that Pelosi greeted officers at his front door, "while his right arm was restrained by suspect David DePape…"

"Pelosi initially appeared calm as police opened the door. Officers instructed DePape to relinquish the hammer, but he replied, 'um, nope,' and Pelosi then broke free. At that point, the video shows DePape raising the hammer into the air and viciously striking Pelosi on the head," the report said.

The report said Pelosi also had made a "cryptic" phone call to police, which prompted them to respond.

Pelosi said, "There's a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back. Nancy Pelosi. He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days so I guess we'll have to wait."

Pelosi responded, when asked if he need policy, "I don't think so."

DePape appeared to be monitoring parts of the conversation.

Surveillance also showed DePape laying down some items at the exterior of the home and then smashing a back door with his hammer to break into the house.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].