Wells Fargo fires VP over alleged obscene act on plane

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Indian police on Saturday arrested a former top banking executive over allegations that he urinated on a passenger during an incident aboard an Air India plane in November.

Shankar Mishra, who at the time served as vice president of the Indian subsidiary of Wells Fargo, faces charges including sexual harassment, obscenity and insulting the modesty of a woman, Indian news agency Mirror Now reported. Mishra will sit in custody for 14 days as police further investigate the matter, but he has applied for bail, with a hearing set for Jan. 11.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The initial Nov. 26 incident occurred aboard an Air India flight from JFK Airport to New Delhi. An unidentified business class passenger, later identified by German outlet DW as Mishra, drunkenly stood up and urinated on a 72-year-old woman in the row ahead of him.

TRENDING: A liberal professor admits to the leftist takeover of America

Read the full story ›