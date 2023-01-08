A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S. WorldTHE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wells Fargo fires VP over alleged obscene act on plane

Charges including sexual harassment, obscenity and insulting modesty of a woman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2023 at 6:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Indian police on Saturday arrested a former top banking executive over allegations that he urinated on a passenger during an incident aboard an Air India plane in November.

Shankar Mishra, who at the time served as vice president of the Indian subsidiary of Wells Fargo, faces charges including sexual harassment, obscenity and insulting the modesty of a woman, Indian news agency Mirror Now reported. Mishra will sit in custody for 14 days as police further investigate the matter, but he has applied for bail, with a hearing set for Jan. 11.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The initial Nov. 26 incident occurred aboard an Air India flight from JFK Airport to New Delhi. An unidentified business class passenger, later identified by German outlet DW as Mishra, drunkenly stood up and urinated on a 72-year-old woman in the row ahead of him.

TRENDING: A liberal professor admits to the leftist takeover of America

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'He's a human being': Joe Rogan calls for Will Smith to be forgiven for infamous Oscars slap
'Resurrection': Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' sequel to begin production this spring
This building named 'ugliest in the world' by social-media users
Gorgeous tennis star embroiled in fake vaccine-certificate scandal
Satanic Temple dedicates 'largest gathering in history' to big city mayor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×