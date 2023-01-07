Whale watchers witness rare birth off California coast

(UPI) – A whale watching expedition off the California coast encountered what initially appeared to be a whale in distress but turned out to be something much more rare – a gray whale giving birth.

Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari shared a video to YouTube showing the mother and her newborn calf swimming off the coast of Dana Point.

"For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one," the video's caption reads.

