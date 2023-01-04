A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Wheel of Fortune' fans outraged over Pat Sajak's comment about daughter Maggie

'Nepotism at its best'

Published January 3, 2023 at 8:34pm
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:34pm
Pat Sajak (video screenshot)

Pat Sajak (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is receiving backlash from fans after a comment he made on Tuesday night’s episode.

Viewers suggested that Sajak may be grooming his daughter Maggie to take over his hosting duties, or even replace co-host Vanna White on the game show, and accused him of nepotism.

Maggie, who’s been a "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent since last year, joined him for the episode’s farewell message and discussed hosting Christmas Trivia with her father.

Read the full story ›

