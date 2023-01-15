Wind and solar energy 'flatlines' in frigid state at worst time

A new report from the Independence Institute has revealed how fossil fuels saved Colorado's grid.

"Coloradans might want to begin brushing up on their German. At least enough to be familiar with the word Dunkelflaute, which roughly translates to 'dark doldrums.' The term describes a weather pattern of low wind and limited sunlight that makes generating electricity from renewables nearly impossible," the report said.

The event is common in Europe during the winter – "hence the German name."

And just recently it created a "devastating spike in gas prices in the U.K. while forcing Germany to supply nearly half of its electricity needs from coal," the institute reported.

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

Neither is Colorado immune, it said.

In fact, over the New Year, "between December 30th and January 2nd, Colorado’s wind fleet (with its roughly 4,500 MW of installed capacity) went from producing 2,000 MWh of electricity down to the negatives on multiple occasions. Solar generation similarly flatlined on January 2nd, when overcast skies arrived in the state," the report confirmed.

Yesterday's generation mix was almost entirely fossil fuels, as high as 97% at certain points in the day, due to overcast skies with little to no wind. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/SmrJl7erz1 — Jake Fogleman (@Jake_Fogleman) January 3, 2023

Is so-called 'green energy' actually designed to HARM people? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (469 Votes) 2% (12 Votes)

To the rescue were … fossil fuels."

"Natural gas, in particular, shouldered most of the load, likely because it could ramp up more efficiently than coal when wind and solar failed to generate appropriately. Temperatures never rose above the low 20s on January 2nd either, which means not only was gas relied upon to supply the bulk of the state’s electricity, but it was also likely in high demand for home heating. According to EIA data, roughly 7 out of every 10 households in Colorado still use gas for home heating," the institute reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Prices in the state have been climbing again and again, but, the report said, "There’s not much customers can do to conserve gas when wind and solar completely fail to show up for days on end."

The report warned that the episode was just a "preview" of "the folly" being pursued by Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat who insists the state will be "100% renewable" by 2040.

It warned, "In a future scenario where Governor Polis’s goals are achieved, and every last fossil fuel plant is replaced with solar panels or wind turbines, Coloradans would have faced a cold, dark start to the new year."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!