Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Woman breaks into Texas synagogue, terrorizes preschool children

'The damage is immeasurable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2023 at 8:21pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Houston, Texas woman is being prosecuted after allegedly repeatedly breaking into and terrorizing a synagogue, even missing a court date for one incident to continue harassing the Jewish house of worship.

Ezra Law first appeared at the Congregation Emanu El temple in Houston last week, according to Harris County prosecutors. She was seen on the pulpit by a rabbi who was arriving to prepare for a bar mitzvah ceremony on January 14.

Assistant Harris County District Attorney Erica Winsor said Law had allegedly vandalized the synagogue, damaging certain objects and creating a general state of disarray, Click2Houston reported.

