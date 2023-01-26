A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE WALK AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman rescued from storm drain for 3rd time has history of drug use, mental illness

Refused requests to climb out of pipe on her own, forcing police intervention

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – A Florida woman who has been rescued from a storm drain at least three times in as many years has a history of drug abuse and mental illness, family members claim.

Last week, Delray Beach police and fire teams had to rescue Lyndsey Jane Kennedy from a storm drain — again. Around noon on January 18, firefighters received a call about a swimmer who might be in distress in a canal near Lindell Boulevard. When they located the woman, they asked her if she needed help, but she "ignored" them and instead "climbed into a storm drain pipe," the police report said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kennedy, who is approximately 45 years old, reportedly refused to cooperate with requests that she climb out of the storm drain on her own, so police eventually confined her to a limited area of the drain pipe, fashioned a harness, and climbed down a ladder to fetch her. When Kennedy resurfaced, she appeared to have minor injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NASA astronaut says science 'doesn't contradict' Christianity
Court rules against cakeshop owner who refused to bake gender-transition cake
Cardinal says Pope Francis has no 'contact with the holy spirit' in new book
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast
Woman rescued from storm drain for 3rd time has history of drug use, mental illness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×