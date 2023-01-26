Woman rescued from storm drain for 3rd time has history of drug use, mental illness

(THE BLAZE) – A Florida woman who has been rescued from a storm drain at least three times in as many years has a history of drug abuse and mental illness, family members claim.

Last week, Delray Beach police and fire teams had to rescue Lyndsey Jane Kennedy from a storm drain — again. Around noon on January 18, firefighters received a call about a swimmer who might be in distress in a canal near Lindell Boulevard. When they located the woman, they asked her if she needed help, but she "ignored" them and instead "climbed into a storm drain pipe," the police report said.

Kennedy, who is approximately 45 years old, reportedly refused to cooperate with requests that she climb out of the storm drain on her own, so police eventually confined her to a limited area of the drain pipe, fashioned a harness, and climbed down a ladder to fetch her. When Kennedy resurfaced, she appeared to have minor injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

