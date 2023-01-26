A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast

Water described as a roar, then almost an explosion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(KFOR) – A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 at Ke Iki Beach Bungalows video surveillance captured a huge wave exploding off of the rock wall separating the property from the beach.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The video then shows a wall of water pushing all of the lanai furniture toward the bungalows, then dragging them back toward the rock wall.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NASA astronaut says science 'doesn't contradict' Christianity
Court rules against cakeshop owner who refused to bake gender-transition cake
Cardinal says Pope Francis has no 'contact with the holy spirit' in new book
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast
Woman rescued from storm drain for 3rd time has history of drug use, mental illness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×