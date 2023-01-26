Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast

(KFOR) – A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 at Ke Iki Beach Bungalows video surveillance captured a huge wave exploding off of the rock wall separating the property from the beach.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The video then shows a wall of water pushing all of the lanai furniture toward the bungalows, then dragging them back toward the rock wall.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›