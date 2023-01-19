Woman sends ex-boyfriend over 1,000 texts after being dumped

(ODDITY CENTRAL) – A UK woman has been issued a restraining order after reportedly sending her ex-boyfriend up to 150 texts per day, trying to rekindle their relationship.

28-year-old Michelle Felton was recently banned from contacting her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Harley, in any way for 18 months, and sentenced to 18 months of community service with 30 days of rehabilitative activity. The young woman from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, reportedly harassed Mr. Harley by texting and calling him over 1,000 times after being dumped by him. Despite making it clear that he did not want anything to do with her, Harley claims that she continued trying to contact him and rekindling their 21-month romance.

“Mr Harley informed Miss Felton that he wished to end the relationship. He said that it had been toxic in his view. She did not agree with that, and it led to the harassment offense,” prosecutor Arron Smith said. “Between the dates of February 15 and February 26 (2022), there was a constant barrage of messages. There were 100s of messages each day, missed calls and texts sent without reply.”

