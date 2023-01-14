A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsTHE MONEY PIT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Yellen says U.S. is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19

Will have to take 'extraordinary measures' to save off default

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2023 at 6:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE HILL) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is projected to reach its roughly $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in less than a week.

Yellen shared the estimate in a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday. She also warned the department would soon have to begin taking “extraordinary measures” to stave off a default to buy time for Congress to find a bipartisan solution.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Those measures include temporarily redeeming existing and suspending new investments of the Civil Service, Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund, as well as suspending reinvestment of the Government Securities Investment Fund of the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan.

TRENDING: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dr. Leana Wen slammed after admitting there's been 'overcounting' of COVID deaths
Yet MORE classified docs found in Biden's home
Yellen says U.S. is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
A defense of the Freedom Caucus in Congress
Biden and the pesky presidential records law
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×