Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Yet MORE classified docs found in Biden's home

Lawyers find additional pages at Wilmington house

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2023 at 7:43pm
(FOX 5 DC) – Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden's garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president. The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration are under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

TRENDING: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





