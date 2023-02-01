A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1 in 3 Americans open to having genetically-enhanced 'designer' baby

Younger crowd willing to use polygenic embryo screening

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 11:28am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – A new survey finds many couples are looking to give their child an edge in life – before they’re even born. Roughly one in three Americans say they would take advantage of both gene editing and polygenic screening to increase their child’s chances of getting into a good college. While this technology has the ability to screen for potential diseases, researchers warn that the time for a discussion about creating genetically-enhanced humans who have a societal edge over other people is now.

Specifically, the poll found that those with college degrees and people under the age of 35 (prime child-bearing age) are more willing to use polygenic embryo screening and in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have a smarter child. Polygenic indexes (or polygenic risk scores) give doctors and parents an estimate of the risk for developing various diseases based on a person’s genes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Researchers note that private companies are already working with IVF clinics to help prospective parents choose an embryo that has a lower risk of developing conditions like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Some parents are reportedly going even further, uploading their embryos’ genomic data to platforms which make predictions about non-medical traits.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lawsuit filed over zoning of abortion business
Bishop blasts new abortion law as 'worst kind of barbarism'
The state that still can't grasp the concept of religious freedom
Massive 'polar vortex' on sun stuns astronomers
Owl evicted after shutting down college library for days
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×