WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
1 year of war: Almost 300,000 estimated to be dead in Ukraine, Russia

Military losses are disputed, but widely agreed death toll has been monumental

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:19pm
(JERUSALEM POST) – A grim milestone was set to be marked on Friday in the Russia-Ukraine War with the first anniversary of the Russian military’s invasion on February 24, 2022. High-end estimates of combined total military and civilian deaths are almost 300,000 casualties.

Military losses are disputed, but it is widely agreed that the death toll has been monumental. The Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday that over 145,000 Russian military personnel had been killed since the war's beginning. The White House claimed last Friday that 30,000 Wagner mercenaries had been killed in the war.

In January, Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen told Danish TV2 that Ukraine had lost around 100,000 fighters in the invasion. In November, US Joint Chief of Staff chairman Mark Milley estimated that each side had lost at least 100,000 soldiers.

