WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
179 soldiers freed in significant Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

Rare positive development

WND News Services
Published February 4, 2023
(ZEROHEDGE) – One rare positive development amid the tragic darkness and death of the Ukraine war is that prisoner swaps have now become routine.

Many dozens of POWs have been freed in the latest Saturday exchange, both sides have confirmed, with the Ukrainian presidency's office saying 116 Ukrainians were freed. On the Russian side, the defense ministry said that 63 of its troops had been returned, some among them likely high profile - meaning 179 prisoners freed in total during the swap.

Russia indicated that some among these were deemed "special category" prisoners – perhaps higher ranking officers or even intelligence operatives, following a deal that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







