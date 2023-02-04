179 soldiers freed in significant Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

(ZEROHEDGE) – One rare positive development amid the tragic darkness and death of the Ukraine war is that prisoner swaps have now become routine.

Many dozens of POWs have been freed in the latest Saturday exchange, both sides have confirmed, with the Ukrainian presidency's office saying 116 Ukrainians were freed. On the Russian side, the defense ministry said that 63 of its troops had been returned, some among them likely high profile - meaning 179 prisoners freed in total during the swap.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Russia indicated that some among these were deemed "special category" prisoners – perhaps higher ranking officers or even intelligence operatives, following a deal that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

TRENDING: Racializing the death of a black man by the police, Part 1

Read the full story ›