18-inch pipe bomb found near train tracks behind Philadelphia church

(FOX29) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was reportedly discovered behind a church in Holmesburg.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29 an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

JUST IN - 18-inch pipe bomb found behind Catholic church near railroad tracks in Philadelphia.https://t.co/XW4s7iJqL4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2023

TRENDING: Fans mourn as beloved 'Law & Order' and 'Homicide' star passes away

Officials say a passerby found the pipe bomb, and noted it was a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it.

Read the full story ›