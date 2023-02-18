A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.HOMELAND INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

18-inch pipe bomb found near train tracks behind Philadelphia church

PVC device with capped ends and black powder on it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2023 at 7:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX29) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was reportedly discovered behind a church in Holmesburg.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29 an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

TRENDING: Fans mourn as beloved 'Law & Order' and 'Homicide' star passes away

Officials say a passerby found the pipe bomb, and noted it was a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







18-inch pipe bomb found near train tracks behind Philadelphia church
'Lucrative business': Child sex-change industry is exploding in the U.S.
Major university system becoming a safe space for hatred of Jews?
'Serious threat': National Science Foundation spending millions combating one alleged 'problem'
'Black Lives Matter task force' to teach 7th-graders how they're biased
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×