$2 bills from 1890 could be worth small fortune

(FOX BUSINESS) – Historically, $2 bills have been thought to be a sign of "bad luck." Americans might change their minds about that after learning how much these rare bills can be worth.

An estimated price list published by U.S. Currency Auctions, a website dedicated to documenting paper money resources for collectors, suggests that some $2 bills can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Two-dollar bills that have been in circulation have a variable average value that’s between $2 and $2,500, depending on the year those bills were released, according to U.S. Currency Auctions.

