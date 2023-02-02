A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
$2 bills from 1890 could be worth small fortune

Value of collectible varies by series year, distributor type, seal color, circulation status

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:09pm
Rare $2 bill (video screenshot)

Rare $2 bill (video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Historically, $2 bills have been thought to be a sign of "bad luck." Americans might change their minds about that after learning how much these rare bills can be worth.

An estimated price list published by U.S. Currency Auctions, a website dedicated to documenting paper money resources for collectors, suggests that some $2 bills can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Two-dollar bills that have been in circulation have a variable average value that’s between $2 and $2,500, depending on the year those bills were released, according to U.S. Currency Auctions.

