More than 200 freed Nicaraguan anti-government protesters, opposition leaders en route to U.S.

(FRANCE 24) – Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official confirmed.

The government of Nicaragua decided “unilaterally” to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned, said the official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. The official noted that some of those released had spent years in prison under terrible conditions for apparently exercising fundamental rights.

Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him.

