A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More than 200 freed Nicaraguan anti-government protesters, opposition leaders en route to U.S.

Plane landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FRANCE 24) – Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official confirmed.

The government of Nicaragua decided “unilaterally” to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned, said the official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. The official noted that some of those released had spent years in prison under terrible conditions for apparently exercising fundamental rights.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him.

TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More than 200 freed Nicaraguan anti-government protesters, opposition leaders en route to U.S.
Turkish earthquake death toll tops 20,000, passing 2011 Japan tsunami
Zelenskyy lashes out after Starlink cuts off Ukrainian drones
North Korea shows off ICBMs and Kim Jong Un's daughter during military parade
French farmers stage mass tractor protest in Paris against E.U. green diktats
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×