These 2020 Biden voters aren't backing him again. Here's why

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation
A group of 13 Michigan swing voters unanimously want an alternative candidate to President Joe Biden in 2024, whom they all voted for in 2020, citing his age and mental ability, according to a focus group study.
Engagious conducted an online study, in partnership with Axios and Schlesinger Group, among U.S. voters who backed former President Donald Trump in 2016 and flipped to President Joe Biden in 2020. There were seven Democrats, two Republicans, and four Independents in this month’s session, who all voiced concerns about the president, and want someone different.
“I think it’s important if you want to keep Democrats in office, because a lot of his party doesn’t really trust him at this point,” one of the swing voters said. “It would be for the good of the party, which should be number one anyway.”
She later described him as “frail” and said that every time she sees the president, he looks older. The group agreed that the ideal age for the presidency is 54 years old, and the oldest they’d be comfortable with would be 65 years old.
While they’re only four years apart, the group believes age is an issue for Biden, and not for Trump. One of the members who has work experience in nursing homes said Biden shows signs of dementia.
“I get kind of irritated when I see him,” one of the swing voters said. Another said it’s “embarrassing” when she sees Biden speak.
All but one of the swing voters could not name any other potential contender for the Democratic nomination. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey was the only name suggested.
Eight of the respondents prefer “a generic, not-at-all controversial, middle-aged white male Republican governor who has mainstream conservative views” instead of Biden, and only three would support Trump over Biden. All of them don’t want either to run again.
Three voters think Biden should choose someone other than Kamala Harris as his running mate, while three respondents were also worried about the vice president taking over if something were to happen to the president.
“I personally feel like he’s just riding off of the tail end of what Trump did,” said one of the respondents. “I want to believe him, but I don’t,” another stated.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
