These 2020 Biden voters aren't backing him again. Here's why

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A group of 13 Michigan swing voters unanimously want an alternative candidate to President Joe Biden in 2024, whom they all voted for in 2020, citing his age and mental ability, according to a focus group study.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: The bizarre Portlandization of America's cities

Engagious conducted an online study, in partnership with Axios and Schlesinger Group, among U.S. voters who backed former President Donald Trump in 2016 and flipped to President Joe Biden in 2020. There were seven Democrats, two Republicans, and four Independents in this month’s session, who all voiced concerns about the president, and want someone different.

“I think it’s important if you want to keep Democrats in office, because a lot of his party doesn’t really trust him at this point,” one of the swing voters said. “It would be for the good of the party, which should be number one anyway.”

She later described him as “frail” and said that every time she sees the president, he looks older. The group agreed that the ideal age for the presidency is 54 years old, and the oldest they’d be comfortable with would be 65 years old.

While they’re only four years apart, the group believes age is an issue for Biden, and not for Trump. One of the members who has work experience in nursing homes said Biden shows signs of dementia.

Should Biden retire from politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I get kind of irritated when I see him,” one of the swing voters said. Another said it’s “embarrassing” when she sees Biden speak.

Lion Ted Cruz MAULS Joe Biden on LIVE RV after disaster State of the Union: “I don’t think Joe Biden will be the Democrat nominee. I think Democrats recognize he’s too old, and his policies have failed.” pic.twitter.com/Stw93F10xm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

All but one of the swing voters could not name any other potential contender for the Democratic nomination. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey was the only name suggested.

Eight of the respondents prefer “a generic, not-at-all controversial, middle-aged white male Republican governor who has mainstream conservative views” instead of Biden, and only three would support Trump over Biden. All of them don’t want either to run again.

Three voters think Biden should choose someone other than Kamala Harris as his running mate, while three respondents were also worried about the vice president taking over if something were to happen to the president.

“I personally feel like he’s just riding off of the tail end of what Trump did,” said one of the respondents. “I want to believe him, but I don’t,” another stated.