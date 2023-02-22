2023 National Leadership Roundtable: Guess the hot topic this year

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Every year for over three and a half decades, a gathering of senior Christian leaders takes place to discover God's vision and agenda for the times in which we live. We also come to deepen friendships and spend time in intercessory prayer. I attend every year, but this year was a mix of serious situations and a supernatural surprise.

I consider it an honor to be one of the leaders invited so we're better equipped to guide those whom we serve. Over the years some of those hosted by senior prophetic leader Rick Joyner's team have included Steve Strang, Lance Wallnau, Janet Porter, Bobby Connor, Marc Nuttle, Bob Weiner, Chris Reed, John Dawson, Wellington Boone and others (Dr. Michael Brown, Cindy Jacobs, Mike Bickle, Lou Engle, Ricky Skaggs, Ret. Lt. General Jerry Boykin are also often with us).

Listen to the next few weeks of "Week in Review" video commentaries to hear firsthand some of these key leaders sharing for 10 minutes from their perspective on the hottest issues of our day. I think you'll enjoy hearing from these special servants of the Lord sharing with you as if they were right there in your living room.

Items to Discuss

After a relaxed, informal dinner together, we came together to submit what issues we believe should be at the forefront for biblically informed discussion and prayer. This year, the following topics were submitted leading to a lively learning experience:

• Communist China's expanding influence and quest for world domination.

• Putin, Russia and the Ukraine invasion and its implications.

• The chaos, cover-up and consequences from allowing over 6 million foreign nationals (migrants, sex traffickers, drug dealers, kidnappers, criminals, terrorists and fentanyl-carrying cartels) to freely walk into America at our southern border contrary to our immigration laws and jeopardize our national security.

• The call to resist "woke" cultural coercion and fight for our God-given Constitutional freedoms under assault.

• Spreading revival fires and increasing hunger for another Jesus Movement/spiritual awakening in America.

• Growing distrust and corruption in our government and media.

• Widespread "progressive" Marxist/Socialist propaganda in society and schools.

• Our volatile economy and ongoing financial instability, shortages and skyrocketing prices.

• Upcoming 2024 election: Biden? Trump/DeSantis/others?

• Collapse of voter integrity.

• Protecting children from aggressive LGBTQ agenda/Critical Race Theory/ Transgender mutilation and manipulation.

• Strategy for the church dealing with tyranny and timidity in the pulpit.

• Coming off the sidelines to the front lines to be salt/light as God is sounding an alarm.

Our discussions were characterized by tremendous civility and insight so that we as Christians remain hopeful, resilient and proactive (rather than reactive) in these turbulent times.

Convergence

Amidst what is truly a dangerous and discouraging time to be alive, the overwhelming consensus was that God was doing something very special in our generation.

The spontaneous visitation by God at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky has brought much-needed inspiration and hope to millions across America, especially young people.

After the usual chapel service, students lingered and kept worshiping. For two weeks, this unusual display of devotion hasn't stopped with people coming to this small town from across America, saying they're experiencing the manifest presence of God in a life-changing way!

Scores are recognizing this and other recent developments as a sign that God wants to bring revival to our land. Consider the fast moving chain of events coming together over the past weeks:

• An NFL football player dies on the field during the game that triggers athletes kneeling unashamedly in humble prayer, asking God for a miracle, which happens as the young man is twice brought back to life.

• A Christian NHL player declines to wear a gay pride jersey due to his spiritual conviction and triggers an entire NHL team to be emboldened and follow suit.

• At a pro-abortion event on the same day commemorating overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, Vice President Kamala Harris is called out for deliberately deleting the references to "Creator" and "right to life" in our Declaration of Independence.

• At the "National Gathering for Repentance and Prayer" in the D.C. Bible Museum, faith leaders from across America and abroad alongside Senators and Congressmen and women humbly and openly witness confession of specific sins of homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism, same-sex "marriage," pornography, violence and abortion with scores participating through streaming as millions cry out in repentance and for America to turn back to God.

• Super Bowl takes place with unity and patriotism; two African-Americans as quarterbacks (a first!) who are also Christians; no protests or refusals to stand for the National Anthem; two Jesus ads; and, a half time show devoid of sensuality. Wow!

• Feb. 8 unexpected and powerful outpouring of Holy Spirit revival at Asbury that starts spreading to other campuses.

• After a six-year delay, the long anticipated "Jesus Revolution" movie debuts nationwide, telling the true story of the Jesus Movement that rocked America over 50 years ago.

At the Round Table, we repeatedly gave glory to God for what was happening, celebrated the convergence of these events and thanked God for what seems to be the breakout of revival fire for which so many have prayed for so long.

Here's the deal

In a number of months, Intercessors for America national prayer ministry – where I serve as a board member – will celebrate 50 years of equipping and calling Americans to humble ourselves, live uprightly and pray for this nation that God has blessed so abundantly. In this exciting time of convergence and calling our nation back to God, I hope my Roundtable experience, which I will highlight further in my next article, will bring you fresh inspiration to "run with endurance the race that is set before us. Let us look to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith. …" (Heb.12:1-2).

"If you would do the best with your life, find out what God is doing in your generation and fling yourself into it!"

