Education Health
28% OK with editing human embryo's genes to boost chance of top college acceptance

Designer babies may be in the future

Published February 24, 2023 at 1:43pm
(CNS NEWS) – A new survey published in Science magazine shows that 28% of prospective parents would support editing the genes of their child's embryo through IVF (in vitro fertilization), if it would boost the child's chances of getting accepted into a top university.

“According to the survey results, 38% of respondents said they would genetically screen IVF embryos for predicted academic achievement while 62% would not. Another 28% of respondents said they would edit genes of IVF embryos to boost a child’s chance of acceptance at a top college, while 72% said they would not,” reported Kevin Jones of Catholic News Agency.

On Feb. 10, Science/AAAS, a peer-reviewed research journal, published, “Public views on polygenic screening of embryos.” The survey was designed by bioethics personnel and economists to gage public opinion on in vitro fertilization and genetic testing before embryos were implanted in the womb.

