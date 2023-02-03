The 3 huge issues Sarah Sanders missed in her speech

The GOP is a carbon copy of the French army. They put up the white flag before the battle begins. A great general once said, "I'd rather have the German army in front of me than the French army behind me." That sums up today's GOP.

They don't represent "we the people." They either don't understand or don't care what their own base believes. They only represent their corporate donors – and they run for cover at the first sign of a fight.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is different. She is a winner! First, she beat cancer; then she won the Arkansas governor's race by a mile. She is a great spokesperson for the GOP. She could even be president one day.

But I have advice for Sarah. Stop listening to the GOP consultants. They have no clue what the GOP base cares about. They always give bad advice. They are scared of their own shadow. They are the reason for so many GOP victories-turned-to-defeat.

Take Sarah's SOTU response speech from earlier this week. She was fantastic. I agree with her key points about taxes, crime, inflation, open borders and America's weakness abroad under President Joe Biden. She says Biden is a serial liar. I agree. She wants more freedom and less government. I agree. It was a very good speech.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

But … it could have been great.

She delivered a perfect GOP establishment politician's speech. Everything was friendly and positive. Never rock the boat. Never deal with anything controversial.

But like 99% of GOP politicians who supposedly represent us, she left out issues that real GOP voters care about. I'm sure she was told by GOP consultants they're "too controversial," "you'll scare away independent voters," and "you'll paint yourself as a conspiracy theorist."

You know what's the best thing about being a so-called "conspiracy theorist"? I'm alive and I don't have myocarditis.

Sarah left out a few issues. Unfortunately, these issues are the most important issues in America today. They are all life and death for the American people and our country. The GOP base is desperate to hear GOP leaders address these issues.

The first one she missed was RIGGED AND STOLEN ELECTIONS.

I hate to break it to the GOP establishment, but your entire base believes the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

And because the GOP and the RNC are afraid of their own shadow, they have done absolutely nothing since 2020 to fix the problem. Result: we got robbed again in the 2022 midterms.

Look no further than Kari Lake's defeat in Arizona. That's the biggest rip-off since Bernie Madoff. The whole Arizona election was pure voter fraud. We all know it. Sen. John Fetterman defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz is another ludicrous example. It sure would be nice if our GOP leaders mentioned rigged and stolen elections.

Why was it important to mention this in a SOTU response? Because elections have consequences. I believe Biden and Democrats stole 2020. And then they used this illegitimate presidency to destroy this nation from a thousand different directions.

Sarah mentioned all the problems in America: the crime wave, the worst inflation in modern history, exploding debt, declining economy, open borders and an invasion of millions of migrants waved in. It could be that all those terrible problems exist because Democrats stole the election and we let them get away with it.

If we don't address voter fraud and rigged elections, we will never win another election.

Sarah never mentioned the COVID-19 vaccine disaster.

Not one GOP leader wants to confront this national nightmare. But your own voters are all talking about it. Americans are scared to death of the experimental jabs they were forced to take. We're not blind, deaf or dumb: We all see the explosion of "sudden deaths" among the vaccinated. Young Americans are dying of heart attacks in never-before-seen numbers.

This is the biggest health care disaster in history. I've seen evidence the vaccine does not work and is a killing machine. There's a massive coverup by Big Pharma, Democrat politicians, the media and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Food and Drug Administration/medical industrial complex.

Where is the GOP leadership? Answer: whistling past the graveyard, making believe it's not happening. While their own voters are dying in record numbers, because of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates put in place by Biden. This is Biden's disaster. He's the one who mandated vaccines. Shouldn't the GOP be pointing that out?

And finally, there's the little issue of World War III.

Biden has brought us to the precipice of WWIII and nuclear annihilation with his Ukraine obsession. No Republican voter I know wants to fight WWIII over Ukraine.

An award-winning journalist reports Biden ordered our military to blow up Russia's Nord Stream Pipeline. That's an act of war. Why does Biden so desperately want to start a nuclear war? Is he doing China's bidding? Don't you think the GOP should be warning the American people about this?

One other thing Sarah left out: She never mentioned the name of the greatest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump.

I repeat, I think Sarah is great. I agree with everything she said. None of it offended anyone. It was all apple pie and Chevrolet. But until GOP leaders start tackling the controversial and frightening issues that are destroying our country, our lives and our children's futures ...

We are in a world of trouble.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!