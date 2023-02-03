A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
3 warning signs the FBI might label you a 'radical traditionalist' Christian

Latin Mass Catholics are on their bad-guy list, but so are all serious people of faith

Published February 14, 2023 at 7:02pm
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:02pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – Intelligence analysts and the chief counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond, Virginia field office are concerned “radical-traditionalist Catholics” are a threat to our democracy and could be ripe for recruitment by white supremacists.

Although FBI headquarters has tried to distance itself from the memo, that does not change the fact that multiple staffers, including a senior attorney, signed off on the intelligence bulletin. That bulletin relied on an Atlantic article about rosary prayer beads being a “weapon” and the grifting hate group called the Southern Poverty Law Center. The retraction does not remove the attitude within the Richmond field office that Catholics who like the Latin Mass or hold conservative views are threats.

Given how the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, and federal government in general have repeatedly targeted conservatives for their speech and beliefs, it might be good to consider some warning signs that possibly landed traditional, faithful Catholics on the radar of law enforcement.

Read the full story ›

