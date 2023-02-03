3 ways to preserve the greatest nation in history

Dear WND reader,

After two years under the leadership of Joe Biden, unquestionably the worst and most destructive president in U.S. history, I thought I’d offer a quick 30,000-foot view of what’s REALLY happening in America, and how to protect the land we love from being completely lost.

If you think about it, the biggest reason Americans are so shocked and perplexed by the madness unfolding all around us – i.e. our leaders intentionally crippling our economy while engineering a full-scale foreign invasion of our country, school kids being groomed into identifying as “transgender” and having body parts amputated, and so on – is that America has always been the one place in the world seemingly exempt from such madness.

When I started out in journalism 40 years ago, Ronald Reagan was president, it was “Morning in America” and, whatever our country’s imperfections and problems, America was a refuge of blessed freedom in an otherwise very dark and violent world.

As a child, my father barely escaped the Armenian Genocide that meant the brutal murder of 1.5 million of his countrymen, including his own father, baby sister and dozens of relatives, all maniacally killed by the Muslim Turks a century ago. America was his promised land.

My wife, born and raised in South Africa, lived for a time in Rhodesia (later renamed Zimbabwe), which under the leadership of the brutal Marxist psychopath Robert Mugabe would experience inflation so bad the government issued one-hundred-TRILLION-dollar bills that were barely enough to pay for bus fare! America was her promised land.

Today, all of America’s elites bow down before China, including – just to cite one example about which you might be unaware – Anita Dunn, senior Biden adviser. While she was White House communications director under Obama, Dunn gave a speech where she publicly described China’s psychopath leader Mao Zedong as one of her “favorite political philosophers.” (Here’s the video.) Yet during Mao’s vaunted four-year “Great Leap Forward” from 1958 to 1962, he was responsible for the deaths of approximately 45 million Chinese men, women and children. Since that’s an entirely incomprehensible number, let’s break it down: That averages to about 30,000 deaths PER DAY, every single day, for four years. But hey, that didn’t stop Mao from being an inspiration and role model for Biden’s senior adviser.

As I said, America has always been spared all of this sort of mega-evil – until recently. But because our nation has steadily abandoned its Christian moorings and values, America, having sown the wind, is reaping the whirlwind. Everybody reading this knows it to be true.

The question is: What can and should we do?

First, we can and must pray. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves,” promises 2 Chronicles 7:14, “and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Our walk with and total reliance on God always comes first.

Second, unlike in Turkey, Zimbabwe, China and most other hellholes in this world, America still has its best-in-the-world Constitution, however reviled and under assault it is by our ruling class. If that seems like a small thing, remember that Roe v. Wade, which led directly to well over 60 million American deaths, was recently overturned by the United States Supreme Court after almost 50 years … because it was blatantly unconstitutional. Many good people doubted we would ever see that day come, but it did, thanks to Donald Trump who as president put three conservative justices onto the high court. So don’t give up. Defend the Constitution and use it to hold the deranged revolutionaries at bay.

Third, and critically, we must support parallel institutions in America that champion our cherished Judeo-Christian values and not the communistic, nihilistic, globalist values of society’s current ruling elites. That means, for instance, taking your kids out of the corrupt public school system and homeschooling them; there’s a whole world of Christian homeschool curricula and support out there.

Likewise, in every area of life, support, join and champion alternative, truly God-honoring, pro-American, pro-liberty institutions that offer a fighting chance to take our country back.

One of those, I can humbly but truly say, is WND, America’s first independent Christian online journalism company, founded back in 1997 and running 24/7 seven days a week ever since, despite constant and often brutal attacks on us.

As Thomas Jefferson wisely and presciently warned, “The only security of all is in a Free Press.”

WND, whose motto for the last 25-plus years has been “A Free Press for a Free People,” is operating in a completely hostile environment. The internet has been taken over by Marxists, globalists, sexual revolutionaries and greedy, utterly self-serving, power-obsessed monopolies, who detest what we are doing.

And yet we’re still here. How on earth can that be?

How can we still be operating, truthfully reporting on all the genuinely important stories, despite all the attacks on us? The answer is that ever since Big Tech destroyed the advertising-based business model that used to support us and other alternative online media organizations, a new model has, of necessity, emerged.

That new model for survival is READER SUPPORT. We need you. If you value and appreciate WND and would like it to continue, please support us financially. It is just as simple as that.

The grace of God and the generosity of donors has gotten us this far, but we need your help to continue, to make payroll for our fantastic group of journalists, all of whom have taken significant pay cuts and missed paychecks entirely, yet who have stayed with us for the past two decades!

Here’s how you can help:

Please prayerfully consider making a generous tax-deductible donation to the 501c3 Christian nonprofit charity, the WND News Center. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. Either way is enormously appreciated.

You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to “WND News Center” and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

For other ways to help, please check out HELP WND.

Thank you very much for helping in any way you are now moved to, during this tumultuous but critically important time.

May God bless you and yours,

David Kupelian

Editor in Chief, WND News Center

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, "The Marketing of Evil," "How Evil Works" and "The Snapping of the American Mind"