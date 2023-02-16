A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
40,000 dead: Turkey and Syria's horrific earthquake 'disaster of the century'

Thousands still missing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria (video screenshot)

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria (video screenshot)

(MSN) – The death toll in the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week has climbed even higher: 0ver 40,000 people are dead, according to Reuters. And thousands are reportedly still missing under rubble and collapsed buildings.

In a brief press conference last Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We can call it the disaster of the century" and said the devastation spans 10 provinces.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, towns and buildings across the two countries were decimated. Rescuers continued to pull survivors out of the rubble for days after the initial quake. In one case, an 8-year-old boy was rescued from under a collapsed building after being stuck for 52 hours.

