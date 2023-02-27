51 'woke' companies identified as 'targeting' conservatives

At least 51 companies in America have gone "woke" and are, in effect, targeting conservatives, according to a Fox News columnist.

And he's added some advice on how to battle their leftist social ideologies.

Justin Haskins, director of the Socialism Research Center at The Heartland Institute and a New York Times bestselling author, said, "It is not a secret that over the past decade, hundreds of large U.S. corporations have adopted woke policies, regularly injecting left-wing ideals into their products, services and employment practices. But some of these businesses have recently gone much further than merely promoting social justice causes; they have chosen to target conservative customers and employees, coercing or forcing Americans to abandon their deeply held beliefs in order to receive important goods or services or to stay employed."

He cited a new Spotlight Report from the 1792 Exchange that assesses the actions, policies and practices of many companies. Especially whether they will "cancel a contract or client, or boycott, divest, or deny services based on views or beliefs.'

"According to the group's website, 'High Risk' companies have generally canceled or denied business relationships based on viewpoint disagreements or pose a high risk of canceling people and businesses who do not share their views. Out of the more than 1,000 companies evaluated, 147 are currently classified as 'High Risk,' which means they are much more likely than other businesses to engage in direct discrimination."

Haskins said he went further, picked out the 51 companies that are the "most impactful."

Among banks, he identified Ally Financial, Amalgamated Bank, Bank of America, Berkshire Bank, BMO Harris, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Eastern Bank, Fifth Third Bank, First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, PNC, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, TD Bank, Bancorp, Trillium Asset Management, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo.

They, he said, often have "weaponized their operations to promote social and ideological views favored by the left."

Among transportation companies those identified include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and XPO Logistics."

He charged, "They have engaged in left-wing activism and even promoted partisan legislation."

The list of retail bad players includes Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lululemon, Macy’s, Madewell, Target and Walmart and online stores Alibaba, Amazon, Chewy, eBay, Etsy, Shopify and Warby Parker.

"These businesses have actively promoted left-wing ideological views," he warned. "For example, 1792 Exchange notes Home Depot 'advertised flyers to its employees about confronting their 'white privilege, Christian privilege, heterosexual privilege, able-bodied privilege,' etc.'"

The food and beverage industry offenders include Altria, Ben & Jerry’s, Cargill, Coca-Cola, HelloFresh, Kellogg’s, McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Starbucks and the JM Smucker Company, he noted.

"Although all of these businesses engaged in troubling activities, the company with the most radical practices is, by far, Ben & Jerry’s. The famous Vermont-based ice cream company has promoted 'Defund the Police' campaigns, opposed legislation meant to limit election fraud, said that the criminal justice system 'must be dismantled,' and openly advocated for pro-abortion policies, among many other actions," he said.

To fight back?

"The first step is to share instances of discrimination and reports like the one produced by the 1792 Exchange with like-minded friends and family," he said. Then, "Conservatives should identify companies that offer similar products and services to those offered by businesses that discriminate and switch, whenever possible. … Be sure to tell both the business you’re leaving and the new, non-discriminatory business why you’re making the change."

