6-year-old spends $1,000 on food delivery app while playing on his dad's phone

(KMBC) – A 6-year-old in Michigan spent nearly $1,000 on food from the food-delivery app GrubHub while playing on his father's phone.

Keith and Kristyn Stonehouse were left confused as more and more food was dropped off on their porch. They soon discovered their 6-year-old son Mason had ordered the food while playing with Keith's phone before his bedtime.

"I think I left the app open and he saw that when he was playing with my phone and just started going to town," Keith said. "He ordered multiple orders, chili cheese fries, the chicken pita wraps. He ordered multiple orders of that. Multiple orders of ice cream, pizza."

