Academy caves to complainers on removal of Jesus painting

(TAMPA FREE PRESS) – Anti-Christian liberals have won this round at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – which dismissed the desire of thousands of religious faithful.

The academy recently bowed to left-wing pressure and agreed to remove a painting of Jesus Christ from one of its most prominent conference rooms.

As The Free Press reported last week, the painting, “Christ on the Water,” has hung at the academy for 75 years. The artwork depicts Jesus with His arms outstretched in front of a lifeboat filled with merchant sailors lost at sea during the war.

