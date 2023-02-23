A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Academy caves to complainers on removal of Jesus painting

Artwork has hung in conference room for 75 years

Published February 23, 2023
(TAMPA FREE PRESS) – Anti-Christian liberals have won this round at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – which dismissed the desire of thousands of religious faithful.

The academy recently bowed to left-wing pressure and agreed to remove a painting of Jesus Christ from one of its most prominent conference rooms.

As The Free Press reported last week, the painting, “Christ on the Water,” has hung at the academy for 75 years. The artwork depicts Jesus with His arms outstretched in front of a lifeboat filled with merchant sailors lost at sea during the war.

