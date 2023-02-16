Actress launches new dating app, allowing for 'sexual fluidity'

(FOX NEWS) – Rebel Wilson is one of the co-founders launching a new dating app called "Fluid," which she said is for people in the market for "love without labels" and is inspired by her own experience in relationships and dating.

"This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for," Wilson told People. "It's kind of love with no labels."

The 42-year-old actress is in a relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma and is also a new mom to 3-month-old daughter Royce who was born via surrogate.

