Alarming cloud appears on lab-grown meat industry

There have been multiple reports, including by WND, that suggest there are a lot of questions to be answered about lab-grown meats.

Those are being developed by researchers primarily because of the green agenda that claims people should not eat meat.

One report recently noted that those developing the substance have admitted there are no long-term studies to demonstrate the safety of the idea.

Now there are more concerns being raised. This time, a report at Bloomberg raises the unpleasant suggestion that, "Leading scientists agree that cultured meat products won’t give you cancer, but the industry doesn’t have the decades of data to prove it – so it’s trying to avoid the question instead."

The National Pulse was a little more blunt, stating, "We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load – lab grown meat’s impending CANCER problem."

Bloomberg explained, "If you avoid meat to cut down on animal cruelty, carbon emissions or both, your options are a lot better than they were a decade ago, which is to say they’re … fine. For people who can afford to pay a premium, veggie burgers and nuggets from the likes of Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. are a much tastier option than the average imitation-meat entrees of the past. What they aren’t, though, is meat—and many such products are so packed with salt and saturated fat that they probably shouldn’t be a staple of most diets. There is, however, another option on the way for those in search of better guilt-free protein: growing meat from cells in a lab, without raising any living animals for slaughter. Yes, really."

It continued, "Under the right conditions, animal cells can be grown in a petri dish, or even at scale in factories full of stainless-steel drums. For decades, companies such as Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson have cultured large volumes of cells to produce vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics. Now the idea is that we might as well eat these cells, too."

Multiple companies are working on their own products now, the report said, but it noted that it's not meat.

"The big honking asterisk is that normal meat cells don’t just keep dividing forever. To get the cell cultures to grow at rates big enough to power a business, several companies, including the Big Three, are quietly using what are called immortalized cells, something most people have never eaten intentionally. Immortalized cells are a staple of medical research, but they are, technically speaking, precancerous and can be, in some cases, fully cancerous."

They say researchers believe people can't get cancer from them.

But, the report said, "Even if your nouveau meat doesn’t cause cancer and isn’t exactly made from cancer, having to say so repeatedly will inevitably turn off a great many potential customers."

The National Pulse said, "Industry types are 'confident' that eating such products poses no risk – although there isn’t any hard data – but it’s not difficult to see, even if the products are 'proven' safe, how people might be put off by the thought they’re eating a glorified tumor."

It continued, "All the evidence suggests that the most prominent producers of these new products – including the 'Big Three' startups, Believer Meat, Eat Just and Upside Foods – are doing their best to avoid confronting the issue in public. But whether they’ll be able to keep do so after this latest blast of high-profile negative publicity, remains to be seen."

