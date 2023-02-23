A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

America-hating black activist finds out her ancestors were on the Mayflower

Former Black Panther shocked to learn about her 'blue blood'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 2:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mayflower

Mayflower

(FOX NEWS) – Racial activist and former fugitive Angela Davis was shocked to learn she is a Mayflower descendent on Tuesday's episode of "Finding Your Roots" on PBS.

Davis is notorious for working with the Communist Party USA and the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and 70s. Her involvement in the armed takeover of a California courtroom resulted in four deaths and her placement on the FBI's Most Wanted List.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Now 79, Davis was the latest to appear on the PBS show where celebrities and public figures learn about their ancestry.

TRENDING: In defense of the U.S. Constitution

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Grave misuse of taxpayer funds': Education advocates slam Virginia county
National Archives fires security officer who ordered students to remove pro-life apparel
America-hating black activist finds out her ancestors were on the Mayflower
Ousted conservative school board member slams 'suspicious' timing of 'clerical error' ending his tenure
Blue city booted police from public schools. Now many want them back
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×