America-hating black activist finds out her ancestors were on the Mayflower

(FOX NEWS) – Racial activist and former fugitive Angela Davis was shocked to learn she is a Mayflower descendent on Tuesday's episode of "Finding Your Roots" on PBS.

Davis is notorious for working with the Communist Party USA and the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and 70s. Her involvement in the armed takeover of a California courtroom resulted in four deaths and her placement on the FBI's Most Wanted List.

Now 79, Davis was the latest to appear on the PBS show where celebrities and public figures learn about their ancestry.

