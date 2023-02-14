South Dakota bans sex changes for children

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation Monday banning both surgical and nonsurgical sex change procedures for minors.

The “Help Not Harm” bill bars health care providers from prescribing minors puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or performing cross-sex surgeries on minors. Doctors found violating the law will have their medical licenses revoked. The move comes amid a broader push from red states to crack down on the procedures.

TRENDING: Conservatives warned IRS is lining up 'Lois Lerner Part 2'

South Dakota’s kids are our future. I am signing HB 1080 to protect our kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures. I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans. pic.twitter.com/vRsCHGihLO — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 13, 2023

“South Dakota’s kids are our future. With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures,” Noem said in a press release. “I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.”

Patients harmed by violations of the new law have three years, or until they turn 25, to seek civil damages; whichever date is later, according to the bill. The legislation takes effect July 1, and health-care professionals may keep patients on cross-sex drug regimens through the end of the year if they determine it’s necessary to gradually wean them off the drugs for the sake of their health.

Should sex changes for minors be outlawed in all states? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (17 Votes) 11% (2 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

While cross-sex genital surgeries are rare for minors, numerous clinics and hospitals offer puberty blockers, hormones and mastectomies to minors as part of the gender transition process; the procedures are still legal at the federal level and in most states.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!