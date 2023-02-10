A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Americans burn through pandemic savings as high inflation pinches

Fewer people have financial cushion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:33pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – U.S. households are burning through the savings buffer that they built up during the COVID-19 pandemic at an alarming pace as high inflation rages.

Millions of Americans stashed away extra cash during the pandemic as a result of multiple stimulus checks, boosted unemployment benefits and limited spending options.

But those savings are quickly dwindling: Americans have spent down about 35% of the extra money they accumulated during the pandemic as of mid-January, according to one estimate from Goldman Sachs. By the end of the year, the bank projected that households will have spent roughly 65% of that money.

