What do Americans really believe?

Red alert! We must not be naïve "evanjellyfish" allowing false narratives, skewed polls and supposedly "scientific" data to mislead us anymore. It's time to expose deceptive propaganda the same way Russian dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn did in his 1974 manifesto "Live Not by Lies."

We are regularly facing nonstop narratives intended to frighten and form us into malleable foot soldiers marching in lockstep to the Pied Piper progressives.

In the 1947 book "Nuremberg Diaries," we're told how Hermann Göring, the Nazi architect of Germany's police state, said that "people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders by telling them they're being exposed to danger."

Recently something significant was finally admitted by the leftist New York Times in an article entitled " The Mask Mandates Did Nothing. Will Any Lessons Be Learned?." This is three years after Americans were told to "follow the science" and were shamed into looking like Hannibal Lecter in "Silence of the Lambs" even while walking outside or driving in cars. Studies on the efficacy of masks prove the fallacy of what Biden and his "experts" pushed on us and our children.

The Wall Street Journal just ran an exposé revealing that the Department of Energy now concludes COVID (killing 15 million) did come from the China lab after we were told for years this was a falsehood from conspiracy theorists and "racist" President Trump.

Manipulating the Masses

I'm tempted to write a book in line with the popular "Dummies" series, calling my contribution "News Watching for Dummies." Subtitle: "A call to discernment, critical thinking and once-and-for-all renouncing laziness and remaining blissfully ignorant."

We can no longer be like Lt. Girard (Tommy Lee Jones) pursuing Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) in "The Fugitive" when Kimble pled, "I didn't kill my wife!" and Girard said, nonchalantly, "I don't care."

When I hear clips of White House propagandist Karine Jean Pierre, I'll lean in, listen carefully and expose if what she parrots from her talking points playbook is deception.

I'll tell my business friends to categorically reject anyone threatening them with "Go woke or go broke" and remind them of Disney's economic meltdown/7,000 layoff disaster and Bed, Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy.

I'll tell my black friends, especially in low-income urban areas, no more caving to the slogan "Vote blue, no matter who!"

When Joe Biden seduces scores, saying systemic racism is America's major problem; our top priority is combating climate change with more government spending; the economy is prospering; our southern border is secure; Americans want unrestricted taxpayer-funded abortion; and MAGA supporters are "semi-fascists," I'll say – like the newsman in the "Network" movie, "I'm as mad as ____! and I'm not gonna take it anymore!"

And when Kamala Harris tells the students at Bowie State University: "Biden has done an excellent job lowering our heating and electric bills" (2/22 WSJ) I'll declare "Malarkey!" as Americans this past year paid 12% more for electricity, 27 % more for natural gas and the price of fuel went up 28% in 12 months (just check your bills!).

Expose/Expunge

"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them" (Eph. 5:11).

"All that's required for tyranny to gain a foothold is for people of conscience to remain silent." –Thomas Jefferson

Who are some of the people and entities that need to be called out for deceiving Americans and actively working to promote radical progressive initiatives to topple traditional America?

• Big government

• Big media

• Big tech

• Big globalist elites (World Health Organization, World Economic Forum)

• Big academia

• Big-name celebrities

• Big companies

They've been used as mouthpieces for malevolent forces trying to convince millions, especially young people, that America is racist and systemically evil; our Founders and heroes were racists whose statues must be torn down; capitalism is bad and based on greed; the time has come for the Constitution to be rewritten, the Electoral College should be abolished and voter ID be outlawed; life does not begin at conception; our criminal justice system is corrupt and must be replaced, recognizing offenders as victims needing counseling, no bail and release from oppressive prisons; police departments have to be defunded; Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ propaganda must be taught in schools; "Death with Dignity" (physician assisted suicide) must be recognized as a basic human right; millennials aren't proud to be Americans; the traditional family and religious values are being discarded; the 2020 election had minimal irregularities; Black and Hispanic Americans believe the U.S. is inherently racist and do not trust whites; religion is rapidly losing its place in America.

The real story

America is at a tipping point in our history. We face an unprecedented avalanche of lies that create the impression that traditional American and Judeo-Christian values are fading away.

But revival fires are starting to spread, calling us back to God! We need to recollect the words Elisha said, "Do not be afraid, for there are more with us, than with them" (2 Ki. 6:16).

At the recent Roundtable leadership summit, Mark Nuttle – with 57 years of extremely high-level political experience – presented in concert with Barna Research the most extensive study on the real state of Americans today.

In a non-pressured, non-political and non-biased way, people from all ages and spectrums were asked penetrating questions; and when they were asked for honest answers, they responded in ways which showed we're not getting the truth about what Americans really want and believe.

• Overwhelming percentages of the population, believe the Congress and media are corrupt.

• 75% believe in traditional family values.

• Amidst a myriad of options, the number one area that the population said they rely on the most is "my family."

• The overwhelming majority of Blacks and Hispanics embrace the "American Dream" and 72% believe in basic traditional values. 86% said they were "proud to be an American!"

• 70% of millennials said they were "proud to be an American."

The findings were extraordinary and extremely encouraging. There is no doubt that there is a disconnect between people's values, and how the media and government distort reality to advance their ambitions and agendas.

Here's the deal: We are at a tipping point for a major revival and Third Great Awakening!

Romans 2:15 teaches that there is a universal reality God has put in all unredeemed people regarding a knowledge of God and His laws written on our conscience. All people have sufficient knowledge of right and wrong that our conscience can accuse or affirm. Ecclesiastes 3:11 tells us that God has set eternity in the human heart meaning that everyone has a God-given awareness that there is something more than this transient world.

Let's all do our part to communicate the transformative message of the gospel and biblical truth. Let the Holy Spirit, "convict the world of righteousness, sin and judgment" (Jn. 16:8) amidst the avalanche of lies promoted by Satan "the father of lies" (Jn. 8:44). Let's be His ambassadors in this hour of hope and harvest before His Return.

