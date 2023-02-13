Americans told to leave Russia 'immediately' or face false arrests, U.S. warns

(FOX NEWS) -- The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered all U.S. citizens in Russia to leave immediately as the war in Ukraine ramps up and concerns over arbitrary detentions mount.

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow warned. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

In a stark message the department also said, "Do not travel to Russia."

