CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Have the ancient gods returned?

Naomi Wolf explains how Jonathan Cahn's writings helped her understand COVID madness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:59pm
(SUBSTACK) -- These days, to my surprise, people want to talk to me about evil.

In a Substack essay last year, and in my book The Bodies of Others, I raised a question about existential, metaphysical darkness.

I concluded that I had looked at the events of the past two and a half years using all of my classical education, my critical thinking skills, my knowledge of Western and global history and politics; and that, using these tools, I could not explain the years 2020-present.

Indeed I could not explain them in ordinary material, political or historical terms at all.

Read the full story ›

