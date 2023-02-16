ANOTHER train hauling chemicals wrecks

Another train carrying dangerous chemicals has wrecked.

The latest catastrophe struck outside of Detroit, where, according to the Post Millennial, one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials but so far shows no signs of leaking.

It happened in the Van Buren Township, and the report said the local fire department suggested there was no threat to the public at this time.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said she and her team had been in touch with many authorities, including Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints

"We are also in touch with the relevant federal authorities, including the EPA. At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and remain in touch with federal, state, and local officials, and release additional information as it becomes available," she said.

It was only about two weeks ago that another Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. It had a number of cars with dangerous chemicals, and when fire erupted, officials decided to let a number of the loads burn, including vinyl chloride and other chemicals, rather than risk an explosion.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The plume of smoke was seen for miles, and animals and fish in the zone of the smoke cloud have been dying ever since.

Is there something suspicious about all the sudden train derailments? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

The report said, "While residents that were evacuated have been able to return, they have raised concerns about the remaining chemicals in the air and water supply."

It was the New York Times that promptly ridiculed concerns about the possibly lethal chemical residue left from the accident, titling a piece, "'Chernobyl 2.0?' Ohio train derailment spurs wild speculation."

It admitted that the accident "filled the air and covered surface waters and soil with chemicals. Dead fish have floated in nearby creeks, and an unnerving aroma has lingered in the air."

And, it conceded, "The Environmental Protection Agency and state officials have acknowledged that the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, is disastrous in many ways. After the train derailed on Feb. 3, a fire broke out and about 50 of the 150 cars were derailed or damaged. Fearing an explosion, officials ordered nearby residents to evacuate before conducting a controlled burn, which released a toxic plume of smoke for several hours that was visible for miles."

But it complained that "many commentators from across the political spectrum, the speculation has gone far beyond known facts. Right-wing commentators have been particularly critical, using the crisis to sow distrust about government agencies and suggest that the damage could be irreparable."

On social media, the Times charged, "commentators have called the situation the 'largest environmental disaster in history' or simply 'Chernobyl 2.0,' invoking the 1986 nuclear disaster. They warned, without evidence, that vital water reservoirs serving states downriver could be badly contaminated. And they suggested that the authorities, railroad companies and mainstream news media were purposefully obscuring the full toll of the crisis."

Actually, WND reported about the original derailment that former Ohio fire chief Silveria Caggiano told Fox, "I was watching a video a couple of days after they detonated all of the tanker cars and there was this plume [of smoke] that went up .. and it stratified out at about 3,000 feet and then guy in Darlington, Pennsylvania, I believe, started showing pictures of this black stuff precipitating out of this dark cloud over his house.

"It reminds you of that nuclear winter stuff that you see when you watch these nuclear explosions… this really looks like a nuclear winter. We nuked this town with chemicals, and this is what they're getting," he explained.

The fire erupted when the Norfolk Southern train derailed at East Palestine, Ohio, a week ago, Feb. 7.

Evacuations of nearby residents immediately were ordered and the Environmental Protection Agency has warned that there have been animals nearby dying.

Among the chemicals that were found to be present by the EPA included ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether.

Also vinyl chloride, a chemical used to make PVC pipes and more, a product identified by the National Cancer Institute as being linked to cancers of the brain, lungs, blood, lymphatic system and liver.

The chemical burn happened "near the Ohio River which flows directly into the Mississippi River. Thousands of farms may be affected by this," the report said. The Ohio River watershed is home to 25 million people and spans parts of 14 states.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].