'Anti-woke' GOP entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces presidential run

Says U.S. is 'in the middle of this national identity crisis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2023 at 2:45pm
Vivek Ramaswamy (Video screenshot)

Vivek Ramaswamy (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- The 2024 Republican presidential field got a little bigger on Tuesday after Vivek Ramaswamy launched his campaign for the White House during a live interview on Fox News.

The 37-year-old Ramaswamy, a frequent guest on Fox News, is a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, and an author known for his criticism of so-called “woke culture” and “woke capitalism.”

Ramaswamy made his long-anticipated announcement on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday, telling the host that the US is “in the middle of this national identity crisis.”

