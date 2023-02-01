A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE POWER TO DESTROY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Apocalypse vow: IRS will still hound you to pay taxes

In case of national catastrophe, Uncle Sam plans to resume collections in just 12 hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2023 at 5:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/thedigitalartist-202249/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2570885">Pete Linforth</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2570885">Pixabay</a>)

(Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Let's say it's the end of the world. It doesn't matter how.

Maybe the Russia-Ukraine War finally went nuclear and the Earth has turned into a radioactive wasteland. Maybe climate change has caused a series of weather disasters that has ended society as we know it. Maybe both happened – the Doomsday Clock certainly indicated both are possible. Or maybe it's the Christian rapture or the arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But what matters is that if you thought the apocalypse would exempt you from paying taxes, the US Internal Revenue Service has some bad news for you. Because not even the literal end of the world will stop them from taking your taxes.

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Systemic anti-Israel bias': Congressman calls for end of U.N.'s Israel investigations
Apocalypse vow: IRS will still hound you to pay taxes
Army vet takes action after arrest for holding 'God Bless the Homeless Vets' sign
S&P 500 closes higher, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed's rate hike
Federal judge rules on law that allows state to sue gun makers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×